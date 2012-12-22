Obama Moves Ahead to Destroy the New Deal under Guise of Fiscal Cliff

The Fiscal Cliff drama "advances an agenda that should have us burning effigies of President Obama for the next thirty years."

If we fall off the cliff, there will be spending cuts

in drastic, almost random ways.... Revenues would also increase as taxes return to higher than our historically low rates.... cutting spending and raising taxes – is exactly what will happen if nothing happens.... So now you know that whatever the hell our government is up to, it has nothing to do with the debt or deficits or the size of government. So what the hell are they doing?.... There are exactly two rules to live and die by when the government starts reshaping its priorities. One: If you are not at the table you are on it. Two: The best way to take something away from someone is for them to give you permission to do so for a greater, nobler good.... So on one side we have the Fix the Debt people saying we have to cut “entitlements” – Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security .... In return for this, they are willing to pay as much as 4% higher taxes for the good of the country..... On the other side we have the president and a number of Democrats saying that we have to control the costs of Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, so that they will be secure for the long-term....they want raise taxes on the super wealthy by 2% to 4%....

Duopoly in Action!

You are probably now duly alarmed that these positions sound eerily similar.... [Position] We must destroy/weaken the infrastructure and rationale of Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid in order to “save” it.... and we will levy a temporary maximum 4% income tax increase on the wealthiest Americans so that all of us are sacrificing to “save” these programs… deal?

"This is the first step toward destroying what remains of the New Deal."