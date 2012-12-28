America's Deceptive 2012 Fiscal Cliff to Squeeze the 99% » Counterpunch: Tells the Facts, Names the Names

There was no financial cliff when it came to bailing out the banksters. There was no financial cliff when it comes to feeding the Military Industrial Complex. Why is there a financial cliff that requires the 99% to concede benefits on social security or medicaire? Why is there austerity for the 99%, no job stimulus, but not for the banksters (who are rolling in money) or for the military who continue to blow money on war machines, armaments, drones, and wars? Why can the government print money for these two groups, both run by the 1%, and not for the working people?

This article is an important read. To ask those questions and understand them suggests that there is something amiss. There is. Read the article.