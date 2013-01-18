The Martin Luther King dreams that Obama forgot - The Washington Post

the fight King was waging: a war against the triple evils of racism, poverty and militarism, reflected in a battle for the rights of low-wage garbage workers in Memphis, a movement against the Vietnam War and, nationally, the hope for a second march on Washington, one that would dramatize the plight of America’s poor....

As Interior Secretary Ken Salazar put it during the dedication of the King memorial on the Mall in October 2011, Obama is “the personification of [King’s] American dream.”

Yet, it is no small irony that the anti-inequality movement that cleared the path for Obama’s presidency would find its supposed personification in a chief executive who has spoken less about poverty and race than any Democratic president in a generation. And that the Baptist preacher from Georgia who stood for nonviolence would never have condoned the militaristic actions of a president whose escalated use of drone warfare kills innocents around the world....

In one of his most moving yet rarely remembered sermons, “Remaining Awake Through a Great Revolution,” delivered at the National Cathedral the Sunday before his death, King left the nation with a vision of what it would take for real change to come to America, and it was more than public service.

“We are coming to demand that the government addresses itself to the problem of poverty,” King told the congregation. “It is our experience that the nation doesn’t move around questions of genuine equality for the poor and for black people until it is confronted massively, dramatically in terms of direct action.”

As inequality widens and more Americans fall into poverty, King’s call for direct action is no less true for Obama in 2013 than it was for President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Fresh from reelection to a second term, Obama has an opportunity to not only ceremoniously acknowledge the struggles of the past but to also directly address, through words and deeds, the unfinished agenda....

the civil rights leader’s memory seems immovable, stuck in 1963, with the March on Washington. As with so many of our national heroes, his ideas are no longer perceived to threaten the status quo — even though they do, or at least they should.

The most cherished passages from the “I have a dream” speech convey the spirit of America’s promise and the hope that one day the nation will live up to its creed. But we must never forget that the King on the Mall and the president in the White House are where memory fades and national mythology begins.