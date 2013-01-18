Still waiting for a real black president--who will work for blacks in prison, for poor blacks, for inner city blacks, for equal education for 'underprivileged' blacks, for unemployed blacks, and for blacks and others in the 99%

“All the hurricane did was make bare what we ignore each and every day,” he said. “Which is that there are whole sets of communities that are impoverished, whole sets of communities that don’t have meaningful opportunity and don’t have hope and are forgotten.” The solution was clear: “If we have more black men in prison than are in our colleges and universities, then it’s time to take the bullet out! . . . If we keep sending our kids to crumbling school buildings, if we keep fighting this war in Iraq, a war that never should have been authorized and should have never been waged . . . it is time to take that bullet out!”....

It was presidential candidate Barack Obama. At the time, Obama was trailing Hillary Rodham Clinton among black voters, so he was hard at work rallying African American support. He did so by discussing racial injustice in front of black audiences and by supporting targeted and universal policies to address racial inequality.

This is the Obama who has been forgotten, who all but disappeared later in his 2008 campaign and during his presidency.

Obama has pursued a racially defused electoral and governing strategy, keeping issues of specific interest to African Americans — such as disparities in the criminal justice system; the disproportionate impact of the foreclosure crisis on communities of color; black unemployment; and the persistence of HIV/AIDS — off the national agenda. Far from giving black America greater influence in U.S. politics, Obama’s ascent to the White House has signaled the decline of a politics aimed at challenging racial inequality head-on.....

Obama’s focus on racial disparities waxed and waned, growing stronger when he needed to shore up black support, weakening when black voters got behind him en masse and after his victory in the Iowa caucusesaffirmed him as a viable national candidate. His early discussions of injustice gave way to calls for policies to benefit all Americans and tough-love speeches for African Americans.

This strategy is familiar to students of black politics. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, a new crop of black politicians running in majority-white districts, cities and states emerged. Their campaign strategies entailed building support among skeptical white voters while trying to keep their black base intact....

If only President Obama had listened to candidate Obama. In a long-forgotten speech at Howard University in September 2007, he laid out a detailed reform agenda for criminal justice. Struggling to compete with Clinton and under pressure from black activists to address the Jena 6 controversy — in which six black male teenagers were charged with attempted murder for a schoolyard fight with a white teen in Jena, La. — Obama spoke forcefully about racial bias in the justice system....

a major criminal justice overhaul has yet to be initiated by the Obama administration. That a black president, a black attorney general and a black chairman of the House Judiciary Committee (during the first two years of Obama’s term) have not moved forward on such reforms is proof of the limits of black politics at the supposed peak of its power.

Obama’s defenders have repeatedly said he must be a president for all Americans, not just African Americans, and Obama himself has made similar statements. But this argument is disingenuous. When other important constituencies ask the president to support their policy initiatives — say, Jewish groups on Middle East matters, or the LGBT community on “don’t ask, don’t tell” and marriage equality, or women’s groups on reproductive rights — can you imagine him responding that he can’t address their particular interests because, as president, he has to be concerned with all people?....

The president has gone to bat for gay rights, even at the risk of alienating some independent voters and plenty of conservatives, who can’t be thrilled when Newsweek magazine declares Obama “the first gay president.” But he has been unwilling to do the same for top black priorities. He has even berated African American leaders, telling members of the Congressional Black Caucus last year to “stop complaining, stop grumbling, stop crying” and get behind him.

Obama may be our first gay president, but if a focus on racial inequality matters at all, we’re still waiting for our first black one. Or at least the first black president since Lyndon Johnson, who pushed through civil rights legislation and the Great Society programs.....

Public criticism of the president by African Americans is considered by many other blacks to be borderline treasonous.“Let’s not even deal with facts right now,” popular black radio host Tom Joyner has written. Let’s deal with just our blackness and pride — and loyalty. We have the chance to re-elect the first African American president, and that’s what we ought to be doing. And I’m not afraid or ashamed to say that as black people, we should do it because he’s a black man.”

There is a time for symbols, but there is also a time to place interests above symbolism. Symbols can inspire, but they can also legitimize conditions as they are. What is at stake now is more than pride, more than history, more than an imagined color-blind, post-racial society. What is at stake is our ability to ensure and commit to policies that not only “help everyone” but that directly target the persistence of racial inequality. Pride cannot stand in as a cure for Depression-level unemployment, for a community on the front lines of the mortgage crisis, for the ravages of AIDS or for the hope that a rising tide will lift us all.

If he won’t do it on his own, Obama will have to be pressured to act and to keep the few promises he made to black America in 2008. The abolitionist Frederick Douglass said it best: “Power concedes nothing without demand. It never has, and it never will.”